Drought quietly expands

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storyline that hasn’t been touched much this year is the slow expansion of drought conditions over parts of the United States. Why is this? Well, to be simple about it - drought isn’t exciting. It doesn’t blow things up, wash things away or cause imminent threat to life and property. But, over time, the damage can be done.

One year ago, only 10% of the country was in some form of drought or abnormally dry condition. As of this week, 48% are now affected. This includes portions of our state as well. Western Iowa has actually missed out on a lot of rain since June first.

The future looks pretty dry in the coming weeks with only lucky storm chances here and there. This dry pattern across the U.S. looks to continue for some time and may be quite the story come the fall season.

