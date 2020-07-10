Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a three year old boy

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said its investigating the death of a three-year-old boy.

Officials said the death occurred early July 10 in rural Prairie du Chien.

Police are looking for Chase M. Harville, 29, of Prairie du Chien. They said he fled the scene of the investigation on foot.

Harville is 5′10″ and weighs around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt and shorts, though officials did not know the color of the shorts.

Police don’t know if Harville is armed and ask that no one try to engage him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 608-326-8414 or the Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608 326- 8933 or 1-866-779-PAYS.

