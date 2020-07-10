Advertisement

Children seriously injured when stolen car crashed into SUV

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports incident began Thursday evening, when police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tried to stop a stolen car.

Police say the car sped away with police in pursuit. The car at some point crossed the Missouri River into Omaha, ran a red light and crashed into a sport utility vehicle.

The impact caused two children — ages 12 and 2 — in the SUV’s back seat to be thrown out of the vehicle.

The SUV’s 18-year-old driver and the driver of the stolen car also suffered broken bones in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a three year old boy

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said its investigating the death of a three-year-old boy.

Local

Mike Jensen found alive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
A missing Waterloo man has been found but there is no word yet on his condition.

Iowa

More than 700 additional COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 744 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa Children’s Museum to reopen next week with health precautions in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Children’s Museum announced, after being closed for 4 months, it will reopen to members on July 13 and to the public on July 14 with health precautions in place.

Latest News

National

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

Iowa

University of Northern Iowa implements cost-saving measures in response to estimated budget shortfall exceeding $1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Northern Iowa said its Department of Athletics began implementing cost-saving measures on July 1 in the face of a budget shortfall expected to exceed $1 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

Marshalltown ER doctor isolates from family for more than a month due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
An ER doctor in central Iowa said he stayed away from his family for more than a month because of concerns of spreading COVID-19.

News

FBI investigating noose found at a work site in Altoona on Juneteenth

Updated: 4 hours ago
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information regarding a noose hanging at a work site in Altoona.

Iowa

Iowa businesses don’t have confidence in economic recovery from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
An economic professor at Iowa State University said many employers still don’t have enough economic confidence to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

News

Local expert: businesses don't have confidence in economic recovery from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
An economic professor at Iowa State University said many employers still don’t have enough economic confidence to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.