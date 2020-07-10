Advertisement

Biden’s Iowa hires signal tightening in state Trump won big

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pa., Thursday, July 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pa., Thursday, July 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped a senior team in Iowa.

It’s a sign that Democrats see the state where Republican Donald Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach.

The campaign told The Associated Press that Biden is naming veteran Democratic operative Jackie Norris as his senior adviser of a team in Iowa. Joining Norris as Biden’s Iowa campaign director is Lauren Dillon, who directed Amy Klobuchar’s Iowa caucus campaign.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 9 percentage points in the state four years ago.

A competitive race in Iowa likely signals trouble for Trump in states he won by smaller margins.

