Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.(KCK Police)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Children seriously injured when stolen car crashed into SUV

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska.

Iowa

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a three year old boy

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said its investigating the death of a three-year-old boy.

Local

Mike Jensen found alive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
A missing Waterloo man has been found but there is no word yet on his condition.

Iowa

More than 700 additional COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 744 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa Children’s Museum to reopen next week with health precautions in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Children’s Museum announced, after being closed for 4 months, it will reopen to members on July 13 and to the public on July 14 with health precautions in place.

Latest News

National

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

Iowa

University of Northern Iowa implements cost-saving measures in response to estimated budget shortfall exceeding $1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Northern Iowa said its Department of Athletics began implementing cost-saving measures on July 1 in the face of a budget shortfall expected to exceed $1 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

Marshalltown ER doctor isolates from family for more than a month due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
An ER doctor in central Iowa said he stayed away from his family for more than a month because of concerns of spreading COVID-19.

News

FBI investigating noose found at a work site in Altoona on Juneteenth

Updated: 4 hours ago
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information regarding a noose hanging at a work site in Altoona.

Iowa

Iowa businesses don’t have confidence in economic recovery from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
An economic professor at Iowa State University said many employers still don’t have enough economic confidence to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

News

Local expert: businesses don't have confidence in economic recovery from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
An economic professor at Iowa State University said many employers still don’t have enough economic confidence to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.