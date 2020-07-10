A beautiful Friday, look for a few storms tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet and nice Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the mid-80s for much of the area. The wind will remain light and the humidity will offer a nice break with dew points only in the 60s today. Late tonight a storm complex is expected to largely miss us to the west, however, it’s possible that a little of that activity could feasibly get into eastern Iowa well after midnight. Tomorrow, we still expect some scattered storms around, especially in the afternoon and evening. Look for a nice day on Sunday with highs into the 80s. Next week, we’ll have some more warmth coming our way with a few more storm chances as well, possibly as early as Tuesday. Have a great weekend!

