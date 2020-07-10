Advertisement

A beautiful Friday, look for a few storms tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet and nice Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the mid-80s for much of the area. The wind will remain light and the humidity will offer a nice break with dew points only in the 60s today. Late tonight a storm complex is expected to largely miss us to the west, however, it’s possible that a little of that activity could feasibly get into eastern Iowa well after midnight. Tomorrow, we still expect some scattered storms around, especially in the afternoon and evening. Look for a nice day on Sunday with highs into the 80s. Next week, we’ll have some more warmth coming our way with a few more storm chances as well, possibly as early as Tuesday. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Plan on a nice day with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

Storms end as quiet weather moves in to end our week.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Scattered storms this afternoon, some may be severe

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Gusty winds are the main severe weather threat.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weather Update for Thursday at 11 a.m. - Scattered thunderstorms move across the area this afternoon and evening. Some of these may be strong to severe.

Forecast

Storms arrive this afternoon, some strong

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm day with storms arriving this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:05 AM CDT
Plan on some storms to roll across the area this afternoon.

Water Cooler

Warm weather pattern adds to this year’s 90-degree day tally

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Waterloo has had four times as many days in the 90s as Cedar Rapids.

Forecast

Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Overnight, scattered storms will push in late due to a low-pressure system that moves across Iowa.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
Scattered storms possible late tonight and again Thursday.