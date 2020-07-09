Advertisement

Wife of missing Waterloo man thankful for community support as search continues

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, hundreds of volunteers and family members of missing Waterloo man, Mike Jensen, searched from Cedar Falls to Janesville, marking the third night that law enforcement and community members searched.

“He’s always trying to find me and I’m always trying to find him,” Jennifer Jensen, Mike’s wife, said. “We have that innate connection, but it’s usually a lot easier than this. My biggest fear is that he’s hurting and he can’t find me.”

Mike lives with dementia and might not realize where he is.

“The slow decline has been difficult because we’re in our seventh year fighting brain cancer,” Jennifer said. “When you see somebody declining slowly it’s very painful to watch. Right now, we’re feeling an incredible loss that happened very quickly and that’s a whole different level of pain.”

Jennifer described her husband as a man of God who helps people through his music. She said this isn’t the first time he’s gone missing, but usually, they find him quickly. Her husband left his care facility, Ravenwood Specialty Care, through an unlocked window Monday night.

“I think there has been a lot of mistakes made,” Jennifer said. “We live in 2020. This should not have ever happened.”

Hundreds of people have been out in the scorching July heat to find him. Jennifer called the support overwhelming to see.

“You certainly appreciate the kindness; it’s humbling,” Jennifer said. “When I pulled up, I had to have a good cry in the car. We live in a time where people can’t get together and we came here and are reminded of that and it’s cool.”

Law enforcement and volunteers said they will be out searching again on Thursday.

Jensen is 46-years-old and was last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt, a black helmet, black-framed glasses, and potentially barefoot. The Waterloo Police Department said anyone with information should contact the department at 319-291-2515. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Couple who started mask-making business notices slowdown in orders

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Brian Allen and his wife started making masks when the pandemic started in March.

News

Coralville’s city council talks alternatives to mask mandate

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Coralville leaders discussed alternatives to a mask mandate.

News

Most counties that aren't sending ballot requests automatically lean Republican

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Disparities between counties that are automatically sending out ballot request forms and those that aren't could have an impact this fall.

News

Coralville planning alternative to mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coralville city leaders are looking for another way to increase mask usage without issuing a mandate.

Latest News

News

Wife of missing Waterloo man thankful for community's help in search

Updated: 1 hours ago
The wife of a missing Waterloo man is grateful for the community's help in searching for him on the third night since his disappearance.

News

Mask-making couple sees drop in demand for orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
After early brisk demand, a local couple that has been making face masks for sale said that demand has dropped recently.

News

Univ. of Iowa working to keep international students in U.S. amid new ICE order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The University of Iowa has about 2,500 international students, and the school wants to make sure these students can stay in Iowa City.

News

University of Iowa taking steps to keep international students

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials at the University of Iowa are aiming to keep international students on campus in reaction to new federal rules for certain visas.

News

Former Cedar Rapids officer appeals his termination

Updated: 5 hours ago
A former Cedar Rapids officer who was fired for six violations of department policy has appealed his termination.

News

Focus in search for missing Waterloo man turns to Janesville

Updated: 5 hours ago
The search for Michael Jensen shifted Wednesday to Janesville after authorities received reports that a man matching his description was seen Tuesday night.