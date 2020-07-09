Wife of missing Waterloo man thankful for community support as search continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, hundreds of volunteers and family members of missing Waterloo man, Mike Jensen, searched from Cedar Falls to Janesville, marking the third night that law enforcement and community members searched.

“He’s always trying to find me and I’m always trying to find him,” Jennifer Jensen, Mike’s wife, said. “We have that innate connection, but it’s usually a lot easier than this. My biggest fear is that he’s hurting and he can’t find me.”

Mike lives with dementia and might not realize where he is.

“The slow decline has been difficult because we’re in our seventh year fighting brain cancer,” Jennifer said. “When you see somebody declining slowly it’s very painful to watch. Right now, we’re feeling an incredible loss that happened very quickly and that’s a whole different level of pain.”

Jennifer described her husband as a man of God who helps people through his music. She said this isn’t the first time he’s gone missing, but usually, they find him quickly. Her husband left his care facility, Ravenwood Specialty Care, through an unlocked window Monday night.

“I think there has been a lot of mistakes made,” Jennifer said. “We live in 2020. This should not have ever happened.”

Hundreds of people have been out in the scorching July heat to find him. Jennifer called the support overwhelming to see.

“You certainly appreciate the kindness; it’s humbling,” Jennifer said. “When I pulled up, I had to have a good cry in the car. We live in a time where people can’t get together and we came here and are reminded of that and it’s cool.”

Law enforcement and volunteers said they will be out searching again on Thursday.

Jensen is 46-years-old and was last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt, a black helmet, black-framed glasses, and potentially barefoot. The Waterloo Police Department said anyone with information should contact the department at 319-291-2515. In an emergency, call 911.

