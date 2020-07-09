Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to host first event since it shut down for pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Thursday, the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines will have its first event since the pandemic forced it to shut down.

The last event that happened at the area was in March. It was the Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Thursday, it will host the Nike Tournament of Champions basketball tournament. More than 150 basketball games are planned for the next three weeks.

Organizers say safety is the highest priority.

“From the time you get to the parking lot to the time you exit the facility, we’ve thought out all of that,” Adam Flack, with Spectra Venue Management, said. “We’re ready for it. This is what we do. We have a plan, we’re ready to host people again, and we feel like we can do it in a safe way.”

Spectators will have to wear masks and spread out around the arena. Teams will arrive 20 minutes before tip-off, and tournament officials will provide three game balls.

