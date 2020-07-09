Volunteers, law enforcement spread across Cedar Valley as search for Mike Jensen continues

JANESVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement and dozens of volunteers are spread across Black Hawk and Bremer Counties Thursday searching for a man who disappeared from a Waterloo care facility Monday night.

Mike Jensen, 46, disappeared from Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo after 11 p.m. Monday. Family said he left through an unlocked window at the facility. A KCRG-TV9 i9 investigation found that the same care facility was fined for having a patient escape in the past.

Thursday’s search is focusing on rural areas of Cedar Falls and Janesville. Dozens of volunteers are out searching along roads, fields and bodies of water. Jensen, who is a former music instructor at Wartburg College in Waverly, suffers from a brain tumor that can trigger seizures.

Jensen is 46-years-old and was last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt, a black helmet, black-framed glasses, and potentially barefoot. The Waterloo Police Department said anyone with information should contact the department at 319-291-2515. In an emergency, call 911.

