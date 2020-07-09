Univ. of Iowa working to keep international students in U.S. amid new ICE order

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner at Teamo Tea in Iowa City said they’ve taken hit since the pandemic started.

“It’s definitely not as busy as before,” Dingyu Ding said.

And, now, the possibility of another portion of their clientele - international students at the University of Iowa - not returning this Fall could have an impact.

“We have a lot of international students over here, for sure, and they help a lot with the economy,” Ding said.

About 20% of its customers are international students. Organizations like the Iowa City Area Development Group say they too have concerns.

“Restricting them from being in the community even if education is online will certainly be detrimental,” Kate Moreland, president of the Iowa City Area Development Group, said. “Our diversity is really what makes our community unique. And with the important economic engines of both the University of Iowa and the University of Iowa Hospitals, we’re going to continue to advocate for policies and programs that grow that diversity and not hinder it.”

The University of Iowa has about 2,500 international students, and the school wants to make sure these students can stay in Iowa City.

The university said since they are moving to a system of both in-person and online classes, students will be required to take at least one course in person if they wish to keep their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System record status. The SEVP said students are required to take as few online courses as possible to maintain progress towards their degree.

The school said once they move to exclusively online classes after Thanksgiving break, it may be necessary for international students to leave the U.S. but they are seeking further guidance on that.

However, if a student’s classes are entirely online, they will be required to be outside the U.S. by the time classes begin in Fall.

The policy is creating confusion among international students on how to move forward, like for Ding’s friend.

“We don’t know the policy of flying companies or anything, so [students] are really confused. And some students are thinking about taking a gap between the semesters,” Ding said.

A statement from the university released Wednesday reads in part, " This is a fluid situation and we are still learning about the ramifications of the guidelines. The proposed policy has not yet been implemented and is already being challenged in federal court. We note that because the University of Iowa has adopted a blended approach to instruction this fall—which combines both in-person and online instruction—the University of Iowa has flexibility in adapting to these circumstances. As a result, the University of Iowa is committed to working with international students to find solutions to ensure that their fall programs of study are completed with minimum disruption. International Programs and academic units across the university will continue to offer all the services necessary to support our international students.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.