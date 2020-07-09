Thousands lose power as storms move through the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of people have lost power as severe storms moved through the Cedar Valley Thursday afternoon.

MidAmerican reports at least 2,000 customers are without power in the Waterloo-area alone as of 1:25 p.m. Hundreds of others have lost power in outages scattered between Black Hawk and Bremer Counties.

Cedar Falls Utilities reports more than 2,000 outages in its service area.

Strong storms producing winds in excess 65 m.p.h. moved through the area early Thursday afternoon. Tree damage has been reported in Black Hawk Park, just north of Cedar Falls.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 7 p.m.

