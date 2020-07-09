Advertisement

Thousands lose power as storms move through the Cedar Valley

Severe weather moves through Cedar Falls on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Severe weather moves through Cedar Falls on Thursday, July 9, 2020.(KCRG CityCam)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of people have lost power as severe storms moved through the Cedar Valley Thursday afternoon.

MidAmerican reports at least 2,000 customers are without power in the Waterloo-area alone as of 1:25 p.m. Hundreds of others have lost power in outages scattered between Black Hawk and Bremer Counties.

Cedar Falls Utilities reports more than 2,000 outages in its service area.

Strong storms producing winds in excess 65 m.p.h. moved through the area early Thursday afternoon. Tree damage has been reported in Black Hawk Park, just north of Cedar Falls.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Big Ten expected to cancel all non-conference competitions for Fall 2020

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
The decision would cancel the CyHawk football game and a matchup with UNI.

News

Kids in Iowa can now legally operate lemonade stands

Updated: 1 hours ago
Now that lemonade stands are legal in Iowa, some kids are making good use out of them.

News

More than 10,000 Iowans filed for unemployment last week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development reports 10,698 unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 28 and July 4.

Local

Volunteers, law enforcement spread across Cedar Valley as search for Mike Jensen continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
Law enforcement and dozens of volunteers are spread across Black Hawk and Bremer Counties Thursday searching for a man who disappeared from a Waterloo care facility Monday night.

Latest News

I9 Investigations

Missing Waterloo man’s care facility was fined for losing a patient in the past

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Ravenwood Specialty Care was fined thousands after another patient escaped in 2019.

Iowa

$100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Altoona noose incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials said a noose was found hanging at a work site in Altoona.

Local

Severe storms possible this afternoon, watch issued until 7 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scattered thunderstorms move across the area this afternoon into the evening, mainly between 1 and 6 p.m. Some of these storms will be strong to severe.

VOD Recording

Iowa Workforce Development reports 10,698 unemployment claims filed in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development reports 10,698 unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 28 and July 4.

Iowa

State reports 669 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Iowa on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 669 more COVID-19 cases in Iowa and seven more COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to host first event since it shut down for pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Thursday, the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines will have its first event since the pandemic forced it to shut down.