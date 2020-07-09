Storms arrive this afternoon, some strong

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re watching the rain to our west this morning. While it’s weakening right now, it should start to re-develop over central Iowa later this morning and eventually move into our area this afternoon. The risk of severe weather is there with highs hitting the mid-80s over many areas. It will be extremely humid as well. Wind is the primary thing to watch for with any storm that moves overhead later today alongside torrential rainfall and some spots could easily pick up more than one inch.

This system will be out of here by sunset most likely, leading to a quiet night overall and a nice Friday. This weekend, only low chances of thunderstorms are forecast and these should be pretty scattered at this point. Highs this weekend should reach the mid-80s. Next week, more heat comes back which may lead to a few more storms around mid-week.

