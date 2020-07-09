Advertisement

Storms arrive this afternoon, some strong

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re watching the rain to our west this morning. While it’s weakening right now, it should start to re-develop over central Iowa later this morning and eventually move into our area this afternoon. The risk of severe weather is there with highs hitting the mid-80s over many areas. It will be extremely humid as well. Wind is the primary thing to watch for with any storm that moves overhead later today alongside torrential rainfall and some spots could easily pick up more than one inch.

This system will be out of here by sunset most likely, leading to a quiet night overall and a nice Friday. This weekend, only low chances of thunderstorms are forecast and these should be pretty scattered at this point. Highs this weekend should reach the mid-80s. Next week, more heat comes back which may lead to a few more storms around mid-week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Plan on some storms to roll across the area this afternoon.

Water Cooler

Warm weather pattern adds to this year’s 90-degree day tally

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Waterloo has had four times as many days in the 90s as Cedar Rapids.

Forecast

Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Overnight, scattered storms will push in late due to a low-pressure system that moves across Iowa.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Scattered storms possible late tonight and again Thursday.

Latest News

Forecast

Steamy for all today, stormy for some tomorrow

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Heat indices Wednesday afternoon top out around 100 degrees.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weather Update for Wednesday at 11 a.m. - Today's focus is on the hot, humid weather.

Forecast

Heat today, storms tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot one with highs into the 90s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT
Plan on a hot one with highs into the 90s.

Forecast

Hot and Humid

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT