State reports 669 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Iowa on Thursday

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state&amp;rsquo;s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 669 more COVID-19 cases in Iowa and seven more COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. on July 9, the state is reporting a total of 33,012 cases and 739 death in Iowa since the pandemic began.

A total of 26,232 Iowans have been reported to have recovered from the virus. That’s an increase of 364 from this time yesterday.

According to the state’s data, 7,632 tests were processed over the last 24 hours. As of Thursday morning, the state has processed a total of 352,106 tests.

There are currently 168 patients hospitalized in the state, with 32 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 49 of those are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

