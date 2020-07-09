Advertisement

Severe storms possible this afternoon, watch issued until 7 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch on July 9, 2020.
Severe thunderstorm watch on July 9, 2020.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered thunderstorms move across the area this afternoon into the evening, mainly between 1 and 6 p.m. Some of these storms will be strong to severe.

“The main threat is going to be gusty winds,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Gehrts. “The strongest storms may also produce hail. The risk of a brief tornado is low, but can’t be completely ruled out.”

The very humid air also means that some storms will produce locally heavy rain.

“Some neighborhoods may pick up a quick inch of rain, possibly more,” Gehrts added.

Flash flooding isn’t a major concern since we’ve been generally dry lately, although some of the usual trouble spots may have water ponding if they get hit by heavy rain.

