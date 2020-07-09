Seoul South Korea’s mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Police say the mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, is missing after he left a message that his daughter described as sounding like a will.

Police officers say they are looking for Mayor Park Won-soon near a small hill in Seoul’s Sungbuk neighborhood where his cellphone signal was last detected.

They said the phone is currently turned off. His daughter called police on Thursday afternoon and said her father left “a will-like” message before leaving their home 4-5 hours earlier.

Police say the daughter didn’t explain the contents of the message.

Park, an activist and human rights lawyer, became the city’s first mayor to win election to a third term last June. He is also seen as a possible presidential candidate in 2022 polls.

