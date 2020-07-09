Scattered storms this afternoon, some may be severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered thunderstorms move across the area this afternoon and evening. Some of these may be strong to severe, with gusty winds being the main threat. The potential for large hail or a tornado is lower, but it’s not zero. Locally heavy rain will also be something to watch for since some spots may pick up a quick inch or more.

Until the clouds and areas of storms move in, temperatures rise into the middle 80s, then drop as storms pass overhead. It’ll be humid again.

Temperatures will be similar tomorrow, although it’ll be a little less muggy. A passing shower or storm is possible Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Heat gradually builds back next week, especially later in the week.

