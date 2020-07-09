Advertisement

More than 10,000 Iowans filed for unemployment last week

MGN
MGN (WABI)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports 10,698 unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 28 and July 4.

Of those, 9,896 were by those living and working in Iowa, and 802 were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

There was 135,177 continuing weekly unemployment claims last week. That’s a decrease of 8,311 from the previous reporting period.

The total amount of unemployment insurance payments last week was $31,917,695.63. IWD said payment numbers will be down due to the holiday last week. There was one fewer payment day.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (3,448), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (1,670), health care and social assistance (833), accommodation and food services (586) and retail trade (519).

The total in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits paid was $83,076,000. That makes a total of $1,226,788,800 in FPUC benefits paid since April 4.

The total in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits paid was $4,433,528.82.

The total in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits paid last week was $3,327,234. A total of $25,197,874.39 in PEUC benefits have been paid since May 27. 

