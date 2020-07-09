Advertisement

Missing Waterloo man’s care facility was fined for losing a patient in the past

Michael Jensen, missing in Waterloo
By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds are searching for Mike Jensen after he escaped from his care facility from an unlocked window. That same care facility was fined for having a patient escape in the past.

Ravenwood Specialty Care was fined more than $6,000 in July 2019 after a patient exited the building and traveled about half a mile before a registered nurse, who had punched out of work, found the resident.

The inspection report from the Department of Health and Human Services said the resident was able to remove the secondary door alarm by reaching high up on the door and taking the string off the door hook. One Wednesday, KCRG reported Jensen escaped from an unlocked window.

The patient, from the July 2019 incident, wasn’t hurt before being brought back to the facility by the off-duty staff member, according to the report. There was no code yellow called by the Licensed Practical Nurse during the time the patient was missing, according to the report

The report said, in an interview with the facility administrator, the door alarm sounded at the nurse’s station while another nurse gave a report to the oncoming nurse. A nurse aide thought all the exit doors had cameras since the monitor had four screens. So she silenced the door because she thought someone else had checked the cameras.

It’s policy to find the reason the alarm went off before turning it off, according to the report.

Jennifer Jensen, who is Mike Jensen’s wife, has been searching for him for days and was shocked to find out about the care facilities’ past violations.

“Wow, wow, wow,” she said. “I don’t know what to say about that”

Jenson said she’s still focused on finding her husband.

The report said the door alarms were changed after the accident and the facility now provides monthly drills to prepare for this situation. A nurse aide was given a verbal warning for failure to fulfill her job responsibilities since she didn’t verify the exact cause as to why the alarm activated before turning it off.

I9 reached out to the care facility who directed us to a different number, who didn’t immediately respond to comment.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

