Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

EXCESSIVE FORCE LAWSUIT

Court: Officer who stomped on suspect's ankle cannot be sued

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Davenport officer who stomped on the ankle of a suspect used unreasonable force but nonetheless cannot be held liable. The 2015 stomp by officer Brian Stevens allegedly broke the ankle of suspect Juan Shelton, who was pinned down by five officers at the time. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals says that Stevens enjoys qualified immunity and therefore cannot be sued for excessive force. The court says that it was unreasonable for Stevens to stomp on Shelton's ankle under the circumstances, but that officers cannot be held liable for such split-second decisions.

CEDING THE CEMETERY-IOWA

Officials turn struggling Dubuque cemetery over to state

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Revenue woes have led the board of Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque to turn ownership over to the state of Iowa. The Telegraph Herald reports that the Linwood Cemetery Association made the decision when it became clear that it was running out of money. Association board member Ken Miller says the board wanted to act before the cemetery was forced into receivership. The Iowa Insurance Division will oversee the transfer of control of the cemetery to the state. Division spokesman Chance McElhaney says the agency will determine new revenue sources and ways to reduce expenses. The receivership process should take several months.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEATPACKING PLANTS

CDC: Minorities affected much more in meatpacking outbreaks

A new report studying the impact of the coronavirus on workers in meat processing plants has found that 87% of people infected were racial or ethnic minorities and that at least 86 workers have died. The report released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases at 239 plants in 21 states. It offers perspective on how the virus devastated U.S. pork, beef and poultry processing plants, but the figures likely understate the problem as Iowa officials declined to participate in the study. The data shows 56% of coronavirus illnesses involved Hispanic workers, 19% were non-Hispanic Blacks and 12% were Asian.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA STOCKPILE

Iowa got free masks from Taiwan and companies, filings show

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s executive branch has reported receiving 1.4 million donated surgical masks from corporations and a foreign government to help fight the coronavirus. Disclosure filings show the masks came from the Government of Taiwan and one of its U.S. offices, a Chinese auto parts conglomerate, a major apparel company and Iowa's largest health insurer. In all, Gov. Kim Reynolds accepted pandemic-related supplies with an estimated total value of $1.33 million as gifts to the state. The most valuable came from Hanesbrands, the North Carolina-based clothing company, which gave 1.2 million of its surgical procedure masks.

HUSBAND'S GIRLFRIEND-STABBED

Iowa woman pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing of rival

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband’s girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Michelle Boat entered the plea Monday. Authorities allege that Boat shouted “He don’t belong to you” during the May 18 attack that killed 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough. Pella police have said that Boat was recorded on camera following the victim to an apartment complex before the stabbing. Police also accused Boat of abusing her estranged husband and violating a no-contact order several times in the months before the stabbing.

IOWA BUSINESSMAN-ASSAULT CASE

Judge orders probation for Iowa businessman in assault case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge ordered probation for an Iowa businessman with deep ties to the Republican Party, saying he failed to show genuine remorse for assaulting a woman at his home last year. Judge Michael Huppert rejected a request by David Greenspon for a deferred judgment in the assault, which occurred at Greenspon’s West Des Moines mansion last November. Instead, he said that Greenspon would be convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and the aggravated misdemeanor would stay on his record even if he successfully completes his one-year probation term. Greenspon is the owner of Competitive Edge, a Des Moines advertising supply company.