Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEATPACKING PLANTS

CDC: Minorities affected much more in meatpacking outbreaks

A new report studying the impact of the coronavirus on workers in meat processing plants has found that 87% of people infected were racial or ethnic minorities and that at least 86 workers have died. The report released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases at 239 plants in 21 states. It offers perspective on how the virus devastated U.S. pork, beef and poultry processing plants, but the figures likely understate the problem as Iowa officials declined to participate in the study. The data shows 56% of coronavirus illnesses involved Hispanic workers, 19% were non-Hispanic Blacks and 12% were Asian.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA STOCKPILE

Iowa got free masks from Taiwan and companies, filings show

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s executive branch has reported receiving 1.4 million donated surgical masks from corporations and a foreign government to help fight the coronavirus. Disclosure filings show the masks came from the Government of Taiwan and one of its U.S. offices, a Chinese auto parts conglomerate, a major apparel company and Iowa's largest health insurer. In all, Gov. Kim Reynolds accepted pandemic-related supplies with an estimated total value of $1.33 million as gifts to the state. The most valuable came from Hanesbrands, the North Carolina-based clothing company, which gave 1.2 million of its surgical procedure masks.

IOWA BUSINESSMAN-ASSAULT CASE

Judge orders probation for Iowa businessman in assault case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge ordered probation for an Iowa businessman with deep ties to the Republican Party, saying he failed to show genuine remorse for assaulting a woman at his home last year. Judge Michael Huppert rejected a request by David Greenspon for a deferred judgment in the assault, which occurred at Greenspon’s West Des Moines mansion last November. Instead, he said that Greenspon would be convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and the aggravated misdemeanor would stay on his record even if he successfully completes his one-year probation term. Greenspon is the owner of Competitive Edge, a Des Moines advertising supply company.

MISSING MAN-FILM

Volunteers search for missing man who is subject of film

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Volunteers are searching for a former Wartburg College music instructor whose brain tumor diagnoses is the subject of an independent film after he went missing from an Iowa care center. The Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier reports that the search for Mike Jensen had been focused around Ravenwood Speciality Care in Waterloo. The former Waverly man escaped Monday night through a window at the center, according to the police report. But the search shifted Wednesday to Janesville after authorities received reports that a man matching his description was seen Tuesday night on rural roads in the area.

SUMMER SCHOOL SUSPENDED-IOWA

Iowa summer kids program goes online amid health concerns

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa summer school program has been been moved from in-person to online after several students screened for coronavirus symptoms registered fevers this week. The Hawk Eye reports that North Hill Elementary School in Burlington suspended it's in-person summer school program on Tuesday after eight students showed up with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher. About 60 students attended the program, which began Monday. Principal Mark Taylor says students were screened for symptoms and temperatures upon arrival to the building before getting out of the car. Officials say the district is working closely with Des Moines County Public Health to determine if or when the summer program can resume in-person instruction.

AP-US-ELDORADO-RESORTS-CAESARS-ENTERTAINMENT

Nevada regulators OK company buying Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.