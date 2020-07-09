Iowa Raptors set to join USL League Two

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Raptors are hoping to grow pro soccer in the Cedar Rapids area.

On Wednesday, the team announced it will compete in the United Soccer League’s League Two division in the spring of 2021. The team also announced the possibility of adding an indoor team. The USL outdoor season starts in April and goes through August.

“We feel that the Cedar Rapids market is a very fertile market in terms of players and capabilities to reach the next level and we want the local youth here to aspire to some day play for the Raptors, that can lead them to bigger and greater things in their careers,” said General Manager Chris Economides.

The Raptors will have exhibition games on Saturday and Sunday.

