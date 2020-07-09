Iowa COVID-19 survivor woke up in the hospital with no memory of how she got there

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman who survived COVID-19 says she woke up in the hospital with no memory of how she got there.

“I didn’t know where I was at,” Mary Penaflor said. “I didn’t know what happened to me. I didn’t know how sick I was.”

Mary Penaflor spent weeks on a ventilator fighting COVID-19. She said she went into the hospital and was transferred to the ER with pneumonia.

The next thing she remembers, is waking up 3 weeks later after being intubated. Penaflor said her husband didn’t think she’d survive.

“My husband told me that I almost didn’t make it,” Penaflor said. “That they almost lost me, helped, but all the prayers for my family and friends, I was able to come through.”

Penaflor says she is now healthy and thankful for the nurses and doctors who saved her life.

