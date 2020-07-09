Advertisement

Iowa City West and Kennedy split doubleheader

Kennedy and Iowa City West split a doubleheader on Wednesday night.
Kennedy and Iowa City West split a doubleheader on Wednesday night.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy and Iowa City West split a baseball doubleheader on Wednesday.

Kennedy took the first game winning, 7-2. Iowa City West was down 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but sophomore Dylan Davis hit a three-run home run to secure the victory for the Cougars. The Trojans responded in the nightcap with a 14-10 victory.

Iowa City West is now 4-6, while Kennedy goes to 9-4 overall.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big 4 basketball coaches address racial issues during Coaches vs Cancer Gala

Updated: moments ago
The 2020 Coaches vs Cancer Gala was held virtually this year.

Sports

Xavier extends winning streak to nine games after sweeping Cedar Rapids Washington

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Xavier extended its winning streak to nine games after shutting out Cedar Rapids Washington in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Sports

Iowa Raptors set to join USL League Two

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
The Iowa Raptors announced they're joining the USL League Two division, the same division as the Des Moines Menace.

Sports

Anvil Gym trying to recover from COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Several gyms, including Anvil Gym in Hiawatha are trying to bounce back after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Latest News

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writers
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Des Moines school cancels softball, baseball after false negative COVID-19 result

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A Des Moines area private school has canceled the rest of its summer sports seasons after a coach tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Sports

“It was a perfect night” Over 200 athletes showcase talent at Iowa Track Guy Carnival

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
After both the state competition and drake relays were cancelled due to COVID-19, Mike Jay and his Foundation sponsored a track & field that consisted of over 200 athletes from six different states.

Sports

Marion sweeps Vinton-Shellsburg to improve to 14-7

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Marion Indians defeated the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes in both games in a doubleheader on Tuesday to improve their record to 14-7.

Sports

High Trestle Trail has some of best views in Iowa

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT
With no RAGBRAI this year, it is a good chance to checkout some beautiful trails we have this state.

Sports

Marion sweeps Vinton Shellsburg

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording