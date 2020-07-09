Iowa City West and Kennedy split doubleheader

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy and Iowa City West split a baseball doubleheader on Wednesday.

Kennedy took the first game winning, 7-2. Iowa City West was down 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but sophomore Dylan Davis hit a three-run home run to secure the victory for the Cougars. The Trojans responded in the nightcap with a 14-10 victory.

Iowa City West is now 4-6, while Kennedy goes to 9-4 overall.

