Iowa City man arrested after using racial slurs and assaulting a woman

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was arrested after using racial slurs and allegedly assaulting a woman at the shelter house Cross Park Place.

Ronal Rarey, 68, faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts and two other weapons related charges.

Officials said Rarey was drunk at Cross Park Place at 3 a.m. on Thursday. They said Rarey got angry with a staff member after she refused to get him fast food. Rarey refused to leave the lobby, called the staff member racial slurs and allegedly assaulted her.

A criminal complaint said that Rarey swung at the victim, but she pushed him away. Then Rarey took out a large knife. The victim and Rarey wrestled for the knife until officers arrived.

Rarey denied assaulting the victim, but admitted to calling her racial slurs.

Police said Rarey has a history of knife attacks based on, or related to, race.

