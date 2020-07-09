IA Lottery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
07-33-41-45-51, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(seven, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
6-2-1
(six, two, one)
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
9-5-2-9
(nine, five, two, nine)
6-8-1-5
(six, eight, one, five)
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million