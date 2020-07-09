Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Six years after spurning a possible $1 million payday to play baseball so he could pursue his passion for football, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struck gold with a record-breaking 10-year contract worth as much as $503 million. But Mahomes insists this deal was about more than money. Sure, the 24-year-old superstar wanted financial security. He also wanted stability in an organization, the freedom to play without worrying about contracts, to continue playing for a coach who helped him win the MVP Award in the 2018 season and the Super Bowl last season.