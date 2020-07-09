Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Revenue woes have led the board of Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque to turn ownership over to the state of Iowa. The Telegraph Herald reports that the Linwood Cemetery Association made the decision when it became clear that it was running out of money. Association board member Ken Miller says the board wanted to act before the cemetery was forced into receivership. The Iowa Insurance Division will oversee the transfer of control of the cemetery to the state. Division spokesman Chance McElhaney says the agency will determine new revenue sources and ways to reduce expenses. The receivership process should take several months.

UNDATED (AP) — A new report studying the impact of the coronavirus on workers in meat processing plants has found that 87% of people infected were racial or ethnic minorities and that at least 86 workers have died. The report released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases at 239 plants in 21 states. It offers perspective on how the virus devastated U.S. pork, beef and poultry processing plants, but the figures likely understate the problem as Iowa officials declined to participate in the study. The data shows 56% of coronavirus illnesses involved Hispanic workers, 19% were non-Hispanic Blacks and 12% were Asian.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s executive branch has reported receiving 1.4 million donated surgical masks from corporations and a foreign government to help fight the coronavirus. Disclosure filings show the masks came from the Government of Taiwan and one of its U.S. offices, a Chinese auto parts conglomerate, a major apparel company and Iowa's largest health insurer. In all, Gov. Kim Reynolds accepted pandemic-related supplies with an estimated total value of $1.33 million as gifts to the state. The most valuable came from Hanesbrands, the North Carolina-based clothing company, which gave 1.2 million of its surgical procedure masks.

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband’s girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Michelle Boat entered the plea Monday. Authorities allege that Boat shouted “He don’t belong to you” during the May 18 attack that killed 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough. Pella police have said that Boat was recorded on camera following the victim to an apartment complex before the stabbing. Police also accused Boat of abusing her estranged husband and violating a no-contact order several times in the months before the stabbing.