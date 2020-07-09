Good Samaritan saves family home in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa family has a good Samaritan and their doorbell camera to thank for saving their house from burning down.

Video from a Ring security camera at Carolyn Ware’s home in Grimes last Saturday shows a man trying to warn the family their garage was on fire.

He tried to call 911 but stopped and knocked on the door to make sure no one was inside. No one was home at the time.

Ware says law enforcement arrived on the scene and put out the fire, preventing the flames in the garage from getting to her home.

“He originally thought it was a Tiki Torch in our front yard and then noticed it had flamed bigger,” owner of the home Carolyn Ware said. “At that precise moment that is when he figured it was a fire.”

Ware says she got a chance later to reunite with the man and thank him.

