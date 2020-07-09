Advertisement

Couple who started mask-making business notices slowdown in orders

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brian Allen and his wife started making masks when the pandemic started in March.

They launched Bright Ideas Design out of their house, and at first, they were only making masks to donate. But then, Allen says they kept getting requests for orders, and business picked up quickly. He said it’s financially supported them while he’s been out work as a DJ.

Since launching a website in May, they’ve done almost 2,000 orders, but now, things are slowing down. Allen says he noticed a drop in demand when businesses started opening up, and that they had a several week period with little to no orders at all.

That isn’t stopping them from continuing production. He said as schools figure out their plans for the fall and positive cases in Johnson County continue to go up, he’s expecting a big second wave of people needing masks.

Bright Ideas Design has more than 1,500 masks in stock now, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“We’ve continued making them, nonstop since things slowed down, as if they were still going at peak level. And until we run out of storage here we’ll keep going,” Allen said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coralville’s city council talks alternatives to mask mandate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Coralville leaders discussed alternatives to a mask mandate.

Local

Wife of missing Waterloo man thankful for community support as search continues

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Hundreds of people have been out in the scorching July heat to find Mike Jensen. His wife, Jennifer, called the support overwhelming to see.

News

Most counties that aren't sending ballot requests automatically lean Republican

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Disparities between counties that are automatically sending out ballot request forms and those that aren't could have an impact this fall.

News

Coralville planning alternative to mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coralville city leaders are looking for another way to increase mask usage without issuing a mandate.

Latest News

News

Wife of missing Waterloo man thankful for community's help in search

Updated: 1 hours ago
The wife of a missing Waterloo man is grateful for the community's help in searching for him on the third night since his disappearance.

News

Mask-making couple sees drop in demand for orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
After early brisk demand, a local couple that has been making face masks for sale said that demand has dropped recently.

News

Univ. of Iowa working to keep international students in U.S. amid new ICE order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The University of Iowa has about 2,500 international students, and the school wants to make sure these students can stay in Iowa City.

News

University of Iowa taking steps to keep international students

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials at the University of Iowa are aiming to keep international students on campus in reaction to new federal rules for certain visas.

News

Former Cedar Rapids officer appeals his termination

Updated: 5 hours ago
A former Cedar Rapids officer who was fired for six violations of department policy has appealed his termination.

News

Focus in search for missing Waterloo man turns to Janesville

Updated: 5 hours ago
The search for Michael Jensen shifted Wednesday to Janesville after authorities received reports that a man matching his description was seen Tuesday night.