Couple who started mask-making business notices slowdown in orders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brian Allen and his wife started making masks when the pandemic started in March.

They launched Bright Ideas Design out of their house, and at first, they were only making masks to donate. But then, Allen says they kept getting requests for orders, and business picked up quickly. He said it’s financially supported them while he’s been out work as a DJ.

Since launching a website in May, they’ve done almost 2,000 orders, but now, things are slowing down. Allen says he noticed a drop in demand when businesses started opening up, and that they had a several week period with little to no orders at all.

That isn’t stopping them from continuing production. He said as schools figure out their plans for the fall and positive cases in Johnson County continue to go up, he’s expecting a big second wave of people needing masks.

Bright Ideas Design has more than 1,500 masks in stock now, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“We’ve continued making them, nonstop since things slowed down, as if they were still going at peak level. And until we run out of storage here we’ll keep going,” Allen said.

