Coralville’s city council talks alternatives to mask mandate

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Coralville leaders discussed alternatives to a mask mandate after state officials stand by their assertion that only the governor can issue such an order.

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson tried to put a city mask requirement in place on Monday, but by Tuesday, the state’s top attorney said it wasn’t lawful because it didn’t align with the Governor’s emergency proclamations. Mitch Gross, Coralville mayor pro-tempore, said Coralville needs a mask mandate.

“We’re really asking Governor Reynolds to allow those of us on a local level to make the decisions that we feel are best for our community. And right now, without a doubt, it’s best for our community for us to require masks,” Gross said.

Without the power to put a mandate in place requiring the use of face masks, Coralville city council members are planning to write a strongly worded proclamation, as well as boost media efforts to encourage people to wear masks on their own.

“People want Hawkeye football, so we might put some signage on First Avenue off of Kinnick Stadium saying, if you want this to be the route to Hawkeye football in the fall, you need to be wearing your mask,” Gross said.

Coralville officials are especially concerned about people outside the community who come to Coral Ridge Mall, the second biggest indoor shopping center in the state. Gross said since the local government can’t mandate masks, it’s especially important that businesses and restaurants step up and require them of all customers and staff.

Gross said the Coralville city council is planning to further discuss its proclamation during next week’s council meeting.

