Big Ten scraps non-conference football games due to pandemic

CHICAGO (KCRG/AP) -The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football and a handful of other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe.

The decision affects more than 40 games. The Hawkeyes non-conference football games this season include home matchups with the UNI Panthers, Iowa State Cyclones and Northern Illinois.

The Hawkeyes were scheduled to play this year in Iowa City on September 12.

The University of Northern Iowa and the University of Iowa football teams were scheduled to play on September 5.

They were scheduled to play the Hawks in the opener, September 5th in Iowa City. The Panthers were going to get paid $650,000 for that game. Last year, UNI’s projected football revenue was $1.3 million.

The Hawkeyes other non-conference game was against Northern Illinois September 26.

The announcement came a day after the Ivy League called off all fall sports.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.