Advertisement

Big Ten expected to cancel all non-conference competitions for Fall 2020

(KWQC)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference is expected to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN reported. A formal announcement is expected yet this week.

ESPN reported Big Ten presidents and athletics directors discussed options for fall sports starting during the pandemic earlier this week and coaches were given a chance to weigh-in Thursday morning.

The cancellation of non-conference games would include football. The Hawkeyes non-conference football games this season include home matchups with the UNI Panthers, Iowa State Cyclones and Northern Illinois.

According to ESPN, the thinking is cancelling non-conference competitions would limit travel and help ensure testing among players.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Four more people associated with Hawkeye Athletics test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several more people within the University of Iowa Athletics program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics announces temporary pay cuts for coaches, staff

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Administrators for the University of Iowa Athletics Department said that it will be slashing the budget for fiscal year 2021 by millions in order to stem the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

Hawkeyes

Univ. of Iowa athletics reports five more COVID-19 cases over last week

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
A handful of new positive cases for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were identified by the University of Iowa Athletics Department officials during the last week, the school said on Monday.

Hawkeyes

Former Iowa running back Wadley alleges mistreatment by coaches in social media post

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another former University of Iowa football star has made allegations of mistreatment against the program’s head and assistant coaches, according to a social media post.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Two more associated with Hawkeye athletics test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another wave of testing for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has returned two positive results among people associated with the University of Iowa athletics department, officials announced Monday.

Hawkeyes

Hawkeye defensive back Koerner released from hospital

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By KCCI
An Iowa football player who suffered injuries in a boating accident in Missouri late last week is on the road to recovery.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa reaches separation agreement with Chris Doyle

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
The University of Iowa reached a separation agree with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle on June 15.

Sports

Iowa junior defensive back seriously injured in boating accident

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By Michael OBrien
Jack Koerner, 21, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries after a watercraft injury at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Hawkeyes

Kirk Ferentz press conference

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz held a press conference on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Hawkeyes

Hawkeye players, coach say team is united in change

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Adam Carros
Hawkeye football players described a united team with a changing energy as the Iowa football program deals with allegations of racial disparities in the treatment of black athletes.