Big Ten expected to cancel all non-conference competitions for Fall 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference is expected to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN reported. A formal announcement is expected yet this week.

ESPN reported Big Ten presidents and athletics directors discussed options for fall sports starting during the pandemic earlier this week and coaches were given a chance to weigh-in Thursday morning.

Breaking: The Big Ten decided that a conference-only season for all fall sports, including football is the most likely outcome, a source with knowledge of the discussions told @CFBHeather and @Mark_Schlabach. https://t.co/yyfdYXjgVN pic.twitter.com/S1iA8cfIEb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2020

The cancellation of non-conference games would include football. The Hawkeyes non-conference football games this season include home matchups with the UNI Panthers, Iowa State Cyclones and Northern Illinois.

According to ESPN, the thinking is cancelling non-conference competitions would limit travel and help ensure testing among players.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

