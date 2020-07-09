Advertisement

Big 4 basketball coaches address racial issues during Coaches vs Cancer Gala

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The annual Coaches vs Cancer Gala was held virtually this year. The event has raised more than $4 million since 2007.

All four men’s basketball head coaches, Fran McCaffery (Iowa), Steve Prohm (Iowa State), Ben Jacobson (Northern Iowa) and Darian DeVries (Drake) discussed several topics, including their recent experiences with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We have to stay on it and I’m really proud of our guys,” said Jacobson. “Our conversations have been great.”

