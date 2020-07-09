Advertisement

Anvil Gym trying to recover from COVID-19 shutdown

Several gyms across Iowa, including Anvil Gym in Hiawatha are trying to bounce back after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Several gyms across Iowa, including Anvil Gym in Hiawatha are trying to bounce back after the COVID-19 shutdown.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Gyms across the nation are trying to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown, including Anvil Gym in Hiawatha.

“I will be honest, there was some anxiety the first couple of weeks we closed down,” said owner Ken McClelland. “Then I realized it’s completely out of my hands.”

McClelland says he’s retained about 60-percent of his clientele, but has had several high school athletes come and train at his gym.

“Because all the high school weight rooms are closed, they’re seeking out a place for the kids to train,” he said.

Besides running his gym, McClelland is also one of the top Strongman in the world and COVID-19 has halted several competitions he would normally compete in.

“I canceled every Strongman competition through November,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big 4 basketball coaches address racial issues during Coaches vs Cancer Gala

Updated: moments ago
The 2020 Coaches vs Cancer Gala was held virtually this year.

Sports

Iowa City West and Kennedy split doubleheader

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Kennedy split a baseball doubleheader on Wednesday.

Sports

Xavier extends winning streak to nine games after sweeping Cedar Rapids Washington

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Xavier extended its winning streak to nine games after shutting out Cedar Rapids Washington in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Sports

Iowa Raptors set to join USL League Two

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
The Iowa Raptors announced they're joining the USL League Two division, the same division as the Des Moines Menace.

Latest News

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writers
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Des Moines school cancels softball, baseball after false negative COVID-19 result

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A Des Moines area private school has canceled the rest of its summer sports seasons after a coach tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Sports

“It was a perfect night” Over 200 athletes showcase talent at Iowa Track Guy Carnival

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
After both the state competition and drake relays were cancelled due to COVID-19, Mike Jay and his Foundation sponsored a track & field that consisted of over 200 athletes from six different states.

Sports

Marion sweeps Vinton-Shellsburg to improve to 14-7

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Marion Indians defeated the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes in both games in a doubleheader on Tuesday to improve their record to 14-7.

Sports

High Trestle Trail has some of best views in Iowa

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT
With no RAGBRAI this year, it is a good chance to checkout some beautiful trails we have this state.

Sports

Marion sweeps Vinton Shellsburg

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording