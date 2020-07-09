Anvil Gym trying to recover from COVID-19 shutdown

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Gyms across the nation are trying to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown, including Anvil Gym in Hiawatha.

“I will be honest, there was some anxiety the first couple of weeks we closed down,” said owner Ken McClelland. “Then I realized it’s completely out of my hands.”

McClelland says he’s retained about 60-percent of his clientele, but has had several high school athletes come and train at his gym.

“Because all the high school weight rooms are closed, they’re seeking out a place for the kids to train,” he said.

Besides running his gym, McClelland is also one of the top Strongman in the world and COVID-19 has halted several competitions he would normally compete in.

“I canceled every Strongman competition through November,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.