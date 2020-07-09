Advertisement

$100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Altoona noose incident

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - Officials said a noose was found hanging at a work site in Altoona on June 19.

Now a coalition of construction trades has offered a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

A supervisor with Turner Construction called police to building three at the Facebook Data Center on June 19 after finding a noose hanging from a lockbox that held construction plans.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-227-2964 or email reward@nabtu.org.

Police will evaluate the information provided. The reward offered is $50,000 upon arrest of the person or people involved, and $50,000 upon conviction. If there are multiple claimants, NABTU and the Central Iowa Council will determine how the reward will be shared. The offer expires September 1.

