Wearing and maintaining a proper face covering

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Many places are now requiring masks before entering and with so many different kinds on the market, it may be hard to know which one is best to use.

The CDC recommends a two-layer cloth mask, but Sam Jarvis with the Johnson County Public Health Department said having any face covering is better than nothing for protecting yourself and especially those around you.

Inside North Liberty’s Leash on Life, you’ll find steps to help protect customers and employees from Covid-19, including requiring face masks.

“I think it’s great when people look out for other people as well as protect themselves, I think its common sense and common courtesy,” Julie Phye, owner of Leash on Life said.

Phye started requiring masks after ten weeks of curbside pickup. She said for the most part, she’s had little push back.

“Some of who are older and many who have thanked us for requiring mask because they have people at home or an autoimmune condition themselves and we really got a lot of positive response from people,” she said.

Jarvis, with Johnson County Public Health said wearing any kind of face covering while in public has its benefits. He said disposable paper masks are fine, but he suggests people wear a double layer cloth mask.

“The whole idea is that you are creating a barrier from those respiratory droplets when you’re singing, coughing, sneezing, talking, certainly when you are closer with persons in physical proximity for longer periods of time, that certainly increases the risk,” he said.

Jarvis said paper masks are also less sustainable and not effective after one use. Some people, especially athletes, may opt for a mask with a valve. Jarvis said those might not be the most adequate option, as they release some unfiltered air.

He said no matter which style of mask you wear, make sure it fits. For the N95 mask in particular, make sure it creates a seal around you nose and mouth.

“Snug around the face, certainly covering the nose and mouth, we aren’t looking at earnings or having them off the ear or chin straps or anything,” he said.

Jarvis also wants people to not forget to wash cloth coverings. He said depending on the fabric, most can be hand or machine washed.

“They can degrade certainly overtime. I think it is a good thing to point out, if you are wearing the same cloth covering for a while and it looks like its maybe not as good as a fit or that its wearing a bit thin, it would be a good time to replace it,” he said.

Jarvis said mask recommendations will be around for a while, so it’s best to have a few options to rotate. Phye said overtime, working in a mask becomes less noticeable.

“You do get used to it. Would I rather not, sure, but this is what we are doing right now, it really is simple and it has a big benefit,” she said.

More information on face covering, including making your own can be found on the Centers for Disease Control’s website.

