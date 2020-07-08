Advertisement

Waterloo organization holding school supply drive

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A local organization is partnering with others to help lead a school supply drive for area children, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The Waterloo Community Foundation, along with Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree, is holding the donation drive through August 6. Persons can donate to the drive at local Dollar Tree stores, who will then redistribute those donations to area children who need them.

“We know that our kids face many challenges returning to school – having school supplies to start their year will make for an easier transition,” the foundation said, in a statement.

The supplies will be given to Antioch Baptist Church, Eye of the Needle, and Irving Elementary School, according to the foundation.

