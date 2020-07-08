Warm weather pattern adds to this year’s 90-degree day tally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday marked the third day Cedar Rapids reached the 90-degree mark this year. That’s the fewest days through July 8th since 2015, when there had been only one. This year ranks on the low end of the range; 34 other years on record (out of 128) had three or fewer. The record for most days at 90 or warmer through July 8th goes to 1934 when there had been an incredible 32 days at that mark!

Dubuque had its fifth 90-degree day, which beats most of the past several years through July 8th. From 2013 onward, only one other year had more so far – seven in 2018. The record to-date is 26 days, set in 1934.

Iowa City had its eighth 90-degree day. Like Cedar Rapids, this is the fewest to-date since 2015 when there were two. The airport doesn’t have as many years in its record book as other places, so its record-most is only 20 days, set in 2012 and 1952. The longer-term climate site there had 32 90-degree days by this time in 1934.

Waterloo has had no problems hitting the 90s this year. Today was the 12th day there! That’s tied with 2018 for the most since 2012, when there were 16 days of 90 or warmer so far. Once again, the record goes to 1934 with 33 days.

