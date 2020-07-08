Volunteers search for man missing from Waterloo since Monday

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Volunteers are searching for a former Wartburg College music instructor whose brain tumor diagnoses is the subject of an independent film after he went missing from an Iowa care center.

The Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier reports that the search for Mike Jensen had been focused around Ravenwood Speciality Care in Waterloo. The former Waverly man escaped Monday night through a window at the center, according to the police report.

But the search shifted Wednesday to Janesville after authorities received reports that a man matching his description was seen Tuesday night on rural roads in the area.

Jensen is 46 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He was last known to be wearing gray sweatpants, a plaid button-up shirt, a black helmet, black-framed glasses, and may be barefoot. Jensen has dementia and has a limp on his right side.

Anybody with information should call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515 or a local law enforcement agency. In an emergency, dial 911.

Packed house here in Janesville tonight. They’re looking for Mike Jensen. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/zu4UEEaIIi — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) July 8, 2020

