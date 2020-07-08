Virtual program aims to help farmers mitigate added stress from pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With weather, financial worries and unpredictable commodity prices, the COVID-19 pandemic only added another layer of stress to farmers in Iowa and across the country.

In response, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering weekly online sessions to help mitigate that stress. While the program has actually been around for a while, organizers saw an even greater need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not getting any easier and so if we can help people recognize signs associated with the stress, we can help deter some of the suicide attempts or even fatal deaths by suicide,” said Danielle Day, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

The course is called “QPR” or “Question. Persuade. Refer.” A behavioral health specialist will teach participants these three steps to help save a life from suicide.

“We’re offering it virutally, a one hour program to kind of dive into these three simple steps that people can do to really help save a life: ask a question, persuade a person to get help and refer them to the resources available and always being there for the person...not leaving the person without help,” Day said.

Day, who is one of the teachers, said organizers have already held 20 programs that have helped 350 people between April and June 2020.

“We discovered we were having to add programs because we would post the date and all of the sudden, the class would be filled...if we can get more people equipped with these skills, we can truly in the way we think and the way we help each other.”

Day said agribusiness professionals, agriculture lenders and bankers, veterinarians, vet techs, commodity group members, producers, social service professionals, and concerned others can register at no cost for any of these programs.

ISU Extension and Outreach will offer QPR every Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 pm starting July 21. Programs will continue until Tuesday, October 27th. Each program will last for one hour.

Click or tap here to register for the program. Participants will receive a unique URL prior to the program to access the Zoom hosted program.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.