US sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

(CNN) - Tuesday was a record breaking day in the United States, as more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases were reported, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s the highest since the start of the pandemic.

“There’s nothing to stop this train, there’s nothing to stop this steep acceleration in the number of cases,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean, Baylor College of Medicine. “This is a public health crisis, this is a public health disaster.”

Florida is one of the top five states reporting the most new infections on Tuesday.

“We have no doubt seen a major increase in cases,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “The median age of our new cases was in the 50s about a month and a half ago. Now that’s dropped into the 30s. People who are healthy and under 40, the death rate of this thing is very close to zero.”

The nation’s top infectious disease expert disagrees with Gov. DeSantis.

“It’s a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “There’s so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus. Don’t get yourself into false complacency.”

Arizona is another hotspot. Hospitals there are becoming increasingly overwhelmed. People are also facing long lines for testing, with delays in getting back resutls.

“We need medical professionals, we need testing kits, we need supplies immediately,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “Our hospitals are already in dire straits, and they tell us in the next two weeks it is going to get to an unbearable level of crisis.”

It’s a similar story in California with coronavirus hospitalizations at an all-time high and a slow turnaround time from diagnostic labs.

Throughout Florida hospitals, 56 intensive care units have already hit capacity and an additional 35 show a bed availability of 10 percent or less.

Still, Gov. Ron DeSantis will not reveal official state numbers on how many COVID-19 patients are within Florida hospitals.

Hospitals in Houston could soon also reach their limits.

“The next two weeks will be important, critical,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “So, it’s not just about providing beds, but the staffing that goes right along with it.”

Texas has reported more than 10,000 new cases Tuesday. That’s the state’s highest single-day count so far.

Governor Greg Abbott asked residents to follow the statewide mandatory mask requirement.

“The last thing we want to do is to shut Texas back down.” Gov. Abbott said. “We will not have to shut it down if everyone will follow this very simple rule and that is, just get a mask like this, wear it.”

President Trump is pressuring schools to reopen soon, but hasn’t offered a national plan or strategy for doing it safely.

