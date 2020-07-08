Advertisement

Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening

A few strong storms possible Thursday.
A few strong storms possible Thursday.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat and humidity will continue to impact you this evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 pm for the threat of heat index values around 100 degrees. Make sure to continue to take those heat precautions through the evening.

Overnight, scattered storms will push in late due to a low-pressure system that moves across Iowa. Lows in the low 70s.

The main impact of this system, though, will be tomorrow afternoon and evening. The morning, after 8 am, looks to be fairly dry. Once we get into the afternoon is when scattered rain and storms will be more widespread across the state. Some storms could be on the stronger side, with the threat of high winds being the main threat, the hail and tornado threat is lower, but not zero. We also could see some locally heavy rain in some locations. Highs tomorrow in the mid-80s.

We will have a brief dry break on Friday, scattered storm chances return Saturday. Highs continue to be in the mid-80s through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Water Cooler

Warm weather pattern adds to this year’s 90-degree day tally

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Waterloo has had four times as many days in the 90s as Cedar Rapids.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered storms possible late tonight and again Thursday.

Forecast

Steamy for all today, stormy for some tomorrow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Heat indices Wednesday afternoon top out around 100 degrees.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weather Update for Wednesday at 11 a.m. - Today's focus is on the hot, humid weather.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat today, storms tomorrow

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot one with highs into the 90s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Plan on a hot one with highs into the 90s.

Forecast

Hot and Humid

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Warmth and humidity hang on

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Don't pin your hopes on much change in the weather the next couple of days, because it won't be happening.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
Weather Update for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. - Don't pin your hopes on much change in the weather the next couple of days, because it won't be happening.