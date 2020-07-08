Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat and humidity will continue to impact you this evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 pm for the threat of heat index values around 100 degrees. Make sure to continue to take those heat precautions through the evening.

Overnight, scattered storms will push in late due to a low-pressure system that moves across Iowa. Lows in the low 70s.

The main impact of this system, though, will be tomorrow afternoon and evening. The morning, after 8 am, looks to be fairly dry. Once we get into the afternoon is when scattered rain and storms will be more widespread across the state. Some storms could be on the stronger side, with the threat of high winds being the main threat, the hail and tornado threat is lower, but not zero. We also could see some locally heavy rain in some locations. Highs tomorrow in the mid-80s.

We will have a brief dry break on Friday, scattered storm chances return Saturday. Highs continue to be in the mid-80s through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.