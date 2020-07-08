Steamy for all today, stormy for some tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s focus is on the hot, humid weather. Highs top out in the lower 90s, and with dew points above 70 degrees, that’ll push the heat index up to around 100. Time outdoors should be limited if possible due to the risk of heat-related illness. A mostly sunny sky also keeps the UV index very high.

A low-pressure system then scoots across the state, bringing scattered storms possibly as soon as late tonight but mainly during the day tomorrow. The highest chance is in the afternoon through early evening. Some storms could be strong with locally heavy rain as well.

Temperatures come down a bit Thursday through the weekend. Saturday brings a chance of a passing shower or storm, but that doesn’t look as promising as tomorrow does. Heat builds back in next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.