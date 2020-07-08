Advertisement

Precautions the same despite debate over COVID-19 transmission type

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of 239 scientists recently sent an open letter to the World Health Organization, urging the group to acknowledge evidence they say supports a rethinking about how the novel coronavirus is transmitted.

The WHO maintains that the coronavirus is spread by respiratory droplet transmission, meaning the virus travels via larger respiratory particles that fall to the ground within 6 feet of where they came from. The group of scientists wants the WHO to change COVID-19′s classification to airborne transmission, meaning that the virus is able to stay suspended in the air in much smaller droplets and potentially travel longer distances.

The WHO said the group’s evidence isn’t strong enough to change anything. But, they do say there are special situations where COVID-19 can spread in smaller particles and stay in the air.

Dr. Daniel Diekema, University of Iowa Healthcare’s infectious disease division director, said there is a big difference between classic airborne transmission and COVID-19. For example, he said measles has a household acquisition rate of 80-90%, while COVID-19 has a household acquisition rate of only 7-15%.

Diekema said airborne transmission is more likely to happen when there’s a large number of people carrying the virus present, or in areas with poor ventilation.

“Do they have to be airborne to be that widely transmitted? Not really, when people are that close together in that kind of closed space,” Diekema said. “Even if it is, there is some limited aerosol transmission, there’s a certain set of prevention measures that everyone should be taking. And we should be focusing on that.”

Diekema said COVID-19 being an airborne virus would only largely impact hospital workers and patients, who would all need to wear N-95 masks as a result. He said studies show current hospital precautions of wearing normal masks, gloves, and normal protective gear are effective in keeping workers and patients safe.

If COVID-19 is an airborne virus, that could also require places like classrooms and offices to install better ventilation systems.

Even though experts disagree about what mode of transmission the coronavirus falls under, the WHO’s guidelines and the group of scientists all agree that people need to continue to wear masks, social distance, and avoid large crowds altogether to limit the spread of the virus.

