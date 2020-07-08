Advertisement

Over $76 million in extra state food assistance going to free and reduced lunch students

Food and money / Photo: Pxhere / (MGN)
Food and money / Photo: Pxhere / (MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Families for students who qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch programs in school will be receiving extra food benefits from the state in order to offset extra costs from coronavirus-related school shutdowns this spring.

The program will allocate $76,268,223 total to families of 247,785 eligible children in the state. Each child will receive $307.80 in food assistance benefits, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services. Children were considered eligible if they were enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in the last school year and were receiving free and reduced-price lunches as of March 16, 2020.

For families that received food assistance through EBT during April, May, or June, the amount will be put on that card on July 15, 2020. Those that do not receive regular food assistance will be mailed special Pandemic-EBT cards with the amount on them between July 14 and July 21.

The cards will be mailed in white envelopes, addressed to the eligible child, sent from Austin, Texas. The cards will be white with black lettering that says “P-EBT” and the child’s name. Instructions will be included on how to activate the cards, officials said.

“We hope to create advance awareness about the arrival of the P-EBT cards to prevent families from throwing the envelopes away, not realizing what they contain,” Janee Harvey, DHS division administrator of adult, child and family services, said, in a statement.

More information about the program can be found on the state’s website.

