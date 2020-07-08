Advertisement

One injured in collision between vehicle and bike in Cedar Falls

(KVLY)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an incident involving a motor vehicle and bicycle on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:35 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of the collision at the intersection of 21st Street and Main Street. Officers believe that a vehicle collided with a bike operated by a juvenile.

The bicycle’s rider was taken to a local hospital via ambulance with injuries to their lower body, which were described by officers as non-life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing, though no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ex-Cedar Rapids officer Jones’ attorney files formal appeal of termination

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A former Cedar Rapids Police officer has filed a formal appeal against his firing, according to the city.

Iowa

2020 Cedar Rapids Walk for Apraxia goes virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
Apraxia Kids announced its 2020 Cedar Rapids Virtual Walk for Apraxia event is going virtual.

Iowa

Two people charged in 2019 Christmas shooting are back in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people charged in a shooting last Christmas in Coralville are now back in Iowa.

News

Virtual program aims to help farmers mitigate added stress from pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
With weather, financial worries and unpredictable commodity prices, the COVID-19 pandemic only added another layer of stress to farmers in Iowa and across the country. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a program to help.

Latest News

National

Judge orders probation for Iowa businessman in assault case

Updated: 2 hours ago
A judge ordered probation for an Iowa businessman with deep ties to the Republican Party, saying he failed to show genuine remorse for assaulting a woman at his home last year.

News

Brothers now jailed in Johnson County as new details come out in Christmas morning fatal shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
A criminal complaint shows the two men charged with murder in the fatal Christmas morning shooting in Coralville killed the man who had attacked their father a few hours before the shooting.

Iowa

Manager of Dubuque senior apartment complex sentenced for stealing from elderly and disabled widow

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials said the manager of a Dubuque senior apartment complex was sentenced on Tuesday to five years’ probation for using a power of attorney to defraud an elderly and disable nursing home resident.

News

Muscatine police investigating death threats over face mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Muscatine police investigating death threats over face mask mandate

News

Iowa’s Pandemic EBT Program to send thousands of students money for food next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Human Services announced its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program will be sending 225,000 Iowa students $307.80 each, starting next week to assist with lunches.

Iowa

COVID-19 cases in Iowa now more than 32,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 414 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.