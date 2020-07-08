One injured in collision between vehicle and bike in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an incident involving a motor vehicle and bicycle on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:35 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of the collision at the intersection of 21st Street and Main Street. Officers believe that a vehicle collided with a bike operated by a juvenile.

The bicycle’s rider was taken to a local hospital via ambulance with injuries to their lower body, which were described by officers as non-life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing, though no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

