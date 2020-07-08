Advertisement

One employee at Bobbers Grill in North Liberty tests positive for COVID-19

Bobbers Grill in North Liberty reports one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bobbers Grill in North Liberty reports one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bobbers Grill, located at 1850 Scales Bend Rd NE, in North Liberty, said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff wrote in a Facebook post that the employee was tested on Sunday, but has no symptoms.

The post also said the employee was not serving or bartending inside Bobbers Grill, but was assigned to the north outside patio.

Staff also said the bar and grill is in the process of deep cleaning and sanitizing all areas inside and out, and that it intends to test all employees before reopening. 

Bobbers Grill could reopen its to-go window as early as Friday if the testing go well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Two people charged with hate crime for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A White man and a White woman who allegedly painted over a California community’s Black Lives Matter mural this weekend are each facing a hate crime charge, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Iowa

Kirkwood Community College helping students affecting by coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
The coronavirus pandemic is causing another hurdle for people already struggling to pay for college. Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids is starting the Kirkwood Kickstart program.

News

Kirkwood Community College helping students affecting by coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic is causing another hurdle for people already struggling to pay for college. Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids is starting the Kirkwood Kickstart program.

News

Florida's hospitals are running out of ICU beds

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida's hospitals are running out of ICU beds

Latest News

News

Florida's hospitals are running out of ICU beds

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida's hospitals are running out of ICU beds

News

Trudeau decides not to attend Trump's NAFTA meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided not to attend President Trump's NAFTA meeting in Washington, D.C.

News

More Iowans turning to tele-health visits during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
More Iowans are turning to telehealth visits because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Smaller counties struggle to fund automatic absentee ballot request forms for voters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
One big hurdle is stopping many auditors in Iowa's smaller counties from automatically sending mail-in ballot request forms to every registered voter: money.

News

Precautions the same despite debate over COVID-19 transmission type

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
A group of 239 scientists sent an open letter to the World Health organization claiming the coronavirus is spread by airborne transmission, instead of by droplets as the WHO currently says.

Local

Apartment building damaged by Tuesday morning fire in Iowa City

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A mid-morning fire on Tuesday caused damage to an apartment building on the northeast side of Iowa City, according to fire department officials.