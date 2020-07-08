One employee at Bobbers Grill in North Liberty tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bobbers Grill, located at 1850 Scales Bend Rd NE, in North Liberty, said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff wrote in a Facebook post that the employee was tested on Sunday, but has no symptoms.

The post also said the employee was not serving or bartending inside Bobbers Grill, but was assigned to the north outside patio.

Staff also said the bar and grill is in the process of deep cleaning and sanitizing all areas inside and out, and that it intends to test all employees before reopening.

Bobbers Grill could reopen its to-go window as early as Friday if the testing go well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.