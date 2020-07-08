Advertisement

Model projects 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths if masks aren't worn

Published: Jul. 8, 2020
(CNN) - The US is creeping towards three million coronavirus cases, and now a key model is making a grim forecast in how many deaths the country might see.

As cases are surging in more than 30 states, a key coronavirus model is indicating there could be more than 208,000 deaths by November 1.

That is, unless 95 percent of the population wears masks, which could save about 45,000 of those lives.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doesn’t expect masks or a vaccine to be federally enforced.

“If Governors and others essentially mandate the use of masks when you have an outbreak, I think that would be very important,” Fauci said. “I could see individual institutions mandating a vaccine. I don’t see it on a national level, merely because of all the situations you have encroaching upon a person’s freedom to make their own choice of their own health.”

Now, the Trump administration is sticking to its promise to pull the U.S. from the World Health Organization, formally notifying Congress on Tuesday.

The U.N. Foundation president slammed the move as “unequivocally dangerous.”

And President Trump’s presumtive 2020 opponent Joe Biden tweeted: “Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage.”

