Advertisement

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

In this Feb. 6, 1998, file photo, Mary Kay Letourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle.
In this Feb. 6, 1998, file photo, Mary Kay Letourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle.(Source: AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him in a case that drew international headlines, has died. She was 58.

Her lawyer David Gehrke told multiple news outlets Letourneau died Tuesday of cancer. He did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

Letourneau was a married mother of four having difficulties with her marriage in 1996 when Vili Fualaau was a precocious 12-year-old in Letourneau's class at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, a south Seattle suburb.

At about 1:20 a.m. on June 19, 1996, police discovered them in a minivan parked at the Des Moines Marina.

Letourneau, then 34, initially told officers the boy was 18, raising suspicions that something sexual was going on. But back at the police station, Fualaau and Letourneau denied there had been any "touching." Instead, they said, Letourneau had been babysitting the boy and took him from her home after she and her husband had a fight.

About two months after the marina incident, Letourneau became pregnant with the couple's first daughter. Their second child was conceived in 1998, after Letourneau had pleaded guilty to child rape and received a 7 1/2-year prison term.

Letourneau and Fualaau married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she finished serving time in prison.

Fualaau and Letourneau had previously characterized their relationship as one of love, and even wrote a book together — "Un Seul Crime, L'Amour," or "Only One Crime, Love." Their story was also the subject of a USA Network movie, "All American Girl."

King County court records show Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from Letourneau on May 9, 2017.

Seattle attorney Anne Bremner befriended Letourneau in 2002, when she represented the Des Moines police department in a lawsuit brought by Fualaau's mother, claiming the city and school district failed to protect him from the teacher. A jury found against the family in the civil action. Bremner visited Letourneau in prison and would meet her for lunch after her release.

"She accepted that it was a crime and that she had to serve her time, but when she got out she didn't dwell," Bremner said. "She moved forward in a very positive way and raised those girls. She was somebody I rooted for. I really wanted her to do well, and she did."

In the civil trial following the multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed by Fualaau's mother, the police department and school district insisted the romance was so bizarre that no one could have predicted it. The district's lawyer said it began off school grounds after the academic year had ended. Police argued that they simply had no evidence of sexual abuse until it was too late.

Bremner said of Letourneau and Fualauu’s relationship: “Everyone said it wouldn’t last, but it did, at least for 20 years.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

International students will be forced to leave US if colleges go to online learning

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
ICE announced that if universities in the United States implement all online learning for the fall semester due to COVID-19, international students will be forced to leave the country or risk deportation.

Local

Smaller counties struggle to fund automatic absentee ballot request forms for voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Green
One big hurdle is stopping many auditors in Iowa's smaller counties from automatically sending mail-in ballot request forms to every registered voter: money.

News

Precautions the same despite debate over COVID-19 transmission type

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
A group of 239 scientists sent an open letter to the World Health organization claiming the coronavirus is spread by airborne transmission, instead of by droplets as the WHO currently says.

National

Members of Trump's inner circle benefit from pandemic business bailouts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
There's nothing to indicate that these companies did anything wrong or received favorable treatment. They represent only a small portion of the nearly 5 million companies receiving loans.

Latest News

Local

Apartment building damaged by Tuesday morning fire in Iowa City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A mid-morning fire on Tuesday caused damage to an apartment building on the northeast side of Iowa City, according to fire department officials.

News

Locals react to cancellation of some Field of Dreams events

Updated: 2 hours ago
Locals in Dyersville react to the cancellation of two events at the Field of Dreams due to the ongoing pandemic.

News

Cedar Falls special election going to runoff in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voters will head to the polls again in August to fill a vacant city council seat in Cedar Falls.

News

Group of scientists, WHO disagree on COVID-19 transmission

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group of scientists and the World Health Organization disagree on the mode of transmission for COVID-19, but agree on the steps to mitigate it.

News

Cost a hurdle for county governments to send out absentee ballot request forms to all

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some county's auditors say that the cost of automatically sending absentee ballot request forms to all voters is too much for them to spend.

Iowa

Over $76 million in extra state food assistance going to free and reduced lunch students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Families for students who qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch programs in school will be receiving extra food benefits from the state in order to offset extra costs from coronavirus-related school shutdowns this spring.