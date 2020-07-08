Manager of Dubuque senior apartment complex sentenced for stealing from elderly and disabled widow

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials said the manager of a Dubuque senior apartment complex was sentenced on Tuesday to five years’ probation for using a power of attorney to defraud an elderly and disable nursing home resident.

Janice Kay Schultz, 59, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty on February 3 to one count of wire fraud.

Officials said Schultz admitted in a plea agreement, that she met the victim at the senior apartment complex she managed.

The victim had been admitted to a Dubuque nursing home after suffering a stroke and a fall. Officials said her cognitive and physical abilities had declined such that she couldn’t live at the apartment complex anymore.

In April 2011, the victim signed a power of attorney form to give Schultz authority to manage the victim’s financial affairs. Despite the power of attorney stating that Schultz was not allowed to make gifts to herself, Schultz used it from April 2011 through January 2015 to steal nearly $60,000 from the victim.

Officials said Schultz bought $24,000 worth in gift certificates to use on a major home improvement project. She also bought Green Bay Packers football tickets and paid for other personal expenses.

The Iowa Medicaid program began paying for the victim’s care when she no longer had the money to pay for the nursing home.

Schultz was sentenced to five years’ probation and fined $2,000. Additionally, she was ordered to pay $59,963 in restitution to the victim’s estate, as well as repaying $5,000 in court-appointed attorney fees.

